Mandatory testing of truckers going to France suspended ‘because positive results were so low’

Truck drivers travelling to France are no longer required to have proof of a negative Covid 19 test before they board a ferry after just 0.27pc of them showed positive results since the mandatory testing system was introduced in January.

Following a wave of Covid cases across Europe after Christmas, the French authorities introduced the mandatory testing of truck drivers on January 28. Three test centres near Irish ports had to be established quickly so the movement of goods could carry on uninterrupted.

The antigen-based tests meant a driver could be swabbed and have their result sent to their phone while still en-route to the port.

They had to show a negative result before being allowed on the ferry.

But since Monday hauliers travelling on direct maritime routes from Ireland to France are no longer legally required to have proof of a negative Covid-19 test result to enter France.

“France removed this requirement for proof of a negative test result in light of the very low positivity rates of COVID among HGV drivers, and such was in line with the EU Green Lanes recommendations, which Ireland has been, and continues to be, very supportive of,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Transport.

“This means that since Monday commercial vehicle drivers travelling on direct maritime routes from Ireland to France no longer require proof of a negative test result.

“Since March 24 drivers travelling from Ireland via the UK landbridge route to enter France are also no longer required to have proof of a negative test result to enter France from Great Britain.

“The three dedicated haulier antigen testing facilities located close to Dublin and Rosslare ports that had been set up in advance of the French requirements coming into effect in January remain in place to assist those HGV drivers travelling to certain other EU countries where proof of a negative test result is a requirement – for example, if travelling via Great Britain to enter the Netherlands, and also for those who travel to Germany if travelling via the Moselle region of France to enter Germany,” they added.

Since testing was introduced at the end of January, 7,780 tests were carried out, with just 21 positive results.

Online Editors