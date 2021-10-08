Man who suffered catastrophic injuries after falling 500ft down Carrauntoohil settles High Court action

A man who suffered catastrophic injuries when he fell more than 500 feet as he descended Carrauntoohil mountain has settled his High Court action.

After day long talks, the action by Barry Griffin (43) an engineering manager with Dublin Air Traffic Control , against the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) was settled, Mr Justice Tony O'Connor was told on Friday.

Mr Griffin's counsel Shane English BL also told the judge the case against the operator who organises team building exercises, Pat Falvey (Irish and Worldwide Adventures Ltd) of Beaufort, Killarney, Co Kerry, was being withdrawn.

The terms of the settlement against the IAA are confidential.

Mr Griffin, Carlton Court, Swords, Co Dublin, was on a work team building exercise in the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks mountain range in Co Kerry when the accident happened five years ago.

It was claimed he impacted repeatedly with rocks as he fell and suffered life threatening injuries , was rendered tetraplegic and now has to use a wheelchair.

His action was against his employer the IAA and the organising company.

He claimed he understood the team building mountain trek to be compulsory.

All the claims were denied and full defences filed in the case.

Opening the action, Mr Griffin’s counsel Edward Walsh SC, instructed by Stephen MacKenzie solicitors, told the court the case was of critical importance to Mr Griffin and as many as 65 witnesses were to give evidence.

He had claimed in May 2013 he participated in a trip to Mount Brandon which was organised by his employer.

The following year and in May 2015, he participated in trips to Carrauntoohil and he also believed them to be compulsory.

On April 25, 2016, he claimed he was informed by the IAA that a fourth team building trip had been organised and it was understood by him to be compulsory in the course of his employment. He alleged the exact details of the exercise were not disclosed.

He claimed he was part of a very large group from the IAA who participated in the team building exercise on May 19,2016 and they were required to climb to the summit of Carrauntoohil, followed by the ascent and descent of Cnoc na Tionne.

He claimed that after being directed and required to undertake a demanding mountaineering trek lasting several hours over challenging terrain, the group were allegedly instructed to descend the North West aspect of the North Eastern spur of Cnoc na Tionne.

This, he alleged, was via a narrow unkempt and exposed route about 600 metres above sea level. He claimed he fell about 574 feet down the face of the mountain onto his back and it was alleged he developed very significant gravitational momentum and was unable to control or stop his fall.

Against the IAA, he claimed a team building exercise was organised when it ought to have known it was allegedly dangerous and there was an alleged failure to have regard for the level of expertise required to successfully or safely trek Carrauntoohil and Cnoc na Tionne.

He further claimed he was allegedly allowed to form an impression or to believe he was under an obligation to attend or participate in the exercise.