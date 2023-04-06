The man who says he was twice raped at the Kincora Boys’ Home in 1977 by Lord Mountbatten was a friend of a murdered 10-year-old boy whose death remains of the most disturbing unsolved murders in Northern Ireland.

Brian McDermott was missing for a week before his dismembered and partially burned body was found a week later on September 8, 1973 in a bag dumped in the River Lagan at Ormeau Embankment.

Arthur Smyth – who now lives in Australia and who was abused in the notorious Kincora Boys’ Home – remembers when Brian disappeared.

Arthur spoke at his home close to Sydney a few weeks ago along with an Alleycats television crew and he recalled his friendship with Brian.

He says he was raped by Lord Mountbatten – the great-uncle of Britain’s now King Charles who was killed when the IRA blew up his fishing boat in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in 1979.

Mr Smyth said: “Brian was a few years older than me – he was 10 and I was seven when he went missing and then was found dead close to where we played together.

“We all went to the same school, Nettlefield School,” he recalled. “We all hung around together because at the time we all lived like two, three streets away from each other.”

Arthur recalled the day his friend went missing: “This week I didn’t call for Brian and this was the day Brian decided to head off to the park on his own. I didn’t know what I was doing at the time, but obviously I didn’t go.”

Brian remained missing for a week before his body was found dumped in the River Lagan along the Ormeau Embankment.

Arthur remembered: “They chopped his legs and his arms up. And put them in a hessian bag and just threw him in the River Lagan.”

Arthur’s parents were friends of Brian McDermott’s parents.

“My dad always used to work at the shipyard and she [Brian’s mother] used to man the gates at the shipyard so he would see her every day,” Arthur told me.

“She obviously had enough strength years later to tell my dad that Brian never came home.”

Arthur said it was many years after the gruesome murder of his friend that he discovered the truth of what had happened.

“I saw his picture in an old shop,” Arthur said. “No one ever took it down. I always thought to myself whatever happened to him. But it was yars later that somebody had explained to me what happened to Brian.”

Brian’s murder remains one of the most gruesome during all the years of the conflict. And to this day it remains unsolved.

Because of the state of the remains of the 10-year-old boy, initially the police focused on the possibility that his murder was linked to witchcraft – given the mutilated and partially burned state of the body parts found in a bag in the Lagan.

Government agencies were also baffled as the police investigations continued to look beyond witchcraft. As government papers released in December 2013 revealed that Brian’s death had been discussed at the highest levels in government as they discussed how his murder might be linked to Kincora.

The details were released in the minutes of a meeting between Secretary of State Jim Prior and the British Chancellor Lord Hailsham and Attorney-General Sir Michael Havers in London in February 1982.

The man in charge of the police investigation into Kincora was Chief Supterintendent George Caskey and it was during his 1982 Kincora investigation that he was tasked with including the 1969 disappearance of two boys from east Belfast in 1969 – David Leckey (12) and 14-year-old Jonathan Aven – as well as the murder of Brian McDermott – as part of the Kincora investigation.

Caskey died last month but in 2019 he told a television programme about a well-known paedophile loyalist figure who was due to be interviewed in February 1982 about Brian’s murder.

This is what he had to say when asked about loyalist John McKeague: “The police were again reacting to what were rumours and allegations that this man was in some way connected with the disappearance and indeed the killing of Brian McDermott.

“We wanted to follow that up and prepared to do that... I directed that we put together information for an arrest situation to interview this man McKeague about the disappearance of Brian McDermott, but I think it was about two days before we put the operation into effect that John McKeague was shot dead by a republican paramilitary unit in east Belfast.”

John McKeague had been a police informer until the mid-70s when he switched allegiance to the British Army. This is how a former intelligence officer explained it: “McKeague’s background references indicated his involvement in violent sexual activity with both men and young boys and I believe that it was knowledge of his activity that provided the means by which he had originally been recruited.

“I was also aware that it was knowledge of McKeague’s sexual activities that made him a suspect in the murder of Brian McDermott in Belfast in 1973.”