| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Man who says he was raped by Lord Mountbatten at Kincora was friend of dismembered boy (10)

Arthur Smyth Expand

Close

Arthur Smyth

Arthur Smyth

Arthur Smyth

Chris Moore

The man who says he was twice raped at the Kincora Boys’ Home in 1977 by Lord Mountbatten was a friend of a murdered 10-year-old boy whose death remains of the most disturbing unsolved murders in Northern Ireland.

Brian McDermott was missing for a week before his dismembered and partially burned body was found a week later on September 8, 1973 in a bag dumped in the River Lagan at Ormeau Embankment.

Most Watched

Privacy