A MIDDLE aged man who died after an assault outside a Waterford pub was known to the suspected attacker.

Man who died after assault at Waterford pub known to suspected attacker

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s less than an hour after the incident in Portlaw, Co Waterford in which a 45 year old sustained fatal injuries.

It is understood the incident occurred just a short distance from a pub in the Waterford town where a group had been socialising.

The middle aged man was apparently struck following a verbal argument and fell to the pavement.

Gardaí insisted the nature of their investigation will now be determined by the findings of a post mortem examination to be conducted at University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

It is unclear whether the incident may have involved a so-called 'one punch attack' where the deceased suffered fatal injuries as his head hit the roadside when he fell following being struck.

Gardaí were called to the scene in Portlaw shortly before 2am when locals reported a serious assault.

The 45 year old man was assessed at the scene as having critical injuries and was rushed to UHW.

Despite desperate efforts by doctors to stabilise his condition, he was pronounced dead shortly after admission.

A full post mortem examination is scheduled to take place later.

The young man allegedly involved in the incident had left the scene. He is known to the deceased.

The young man was located and arrested a short time later.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was taken to Tramore Garda Station for questioning.

He can be questioned for an initial period of 12 hours.

The deceased is understood to be from the Carrick-on-Suir area and was socialising in Portlaw at the time.

Gardaí have preserved the scene for a full forensic and technical examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident involved to contact them to assist their inquiries.

Gardaí are also checking CCTV footage from the area to determine if the incident was caught on camera.

