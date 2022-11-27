Man who beat partner unconscious six weeks after she gave birth pleads guilty to assault

A man who beat his partner unconscious in front of her terrified son has pleaded guilty to assault.

James Joseph McKinley admitted attacking his then partner, Louise Gilmore, three years ago in a prolonged attack which took place just six weeks after she had given birth to McKinley’s baby daughter.

McKinley repeatedly hit her head on the cistern of a toilet, punched and kicked her and while she lay unconscious, smashed bottles over her and jumped on top of her pelvis.

Ms Gilmore made headlines across the world when she posted a video of her injuries online just after the attack in November 2019.

The then 30-year-old mum-of-three suffered a broken nose, shattered cheekbone, a fractured skull and had 12 teeth knocked out. She said she believed she was “going to die”.

The west Belfast woman was stretchered from the Clonavogie Gardens home she shared with her children.

Her then 12-year-old son was present during the ordeal which lasted over four hours and left her with slash marks to her legs and wrists, and severe bruising to her face and body.

The video went viral and was shared more than 11,000 times and viewed by a million people and the images caused shock and widespread revulsion.

On Friday at Belfast Crown Court, with a jury already sworn in, 32-year-old McKinley was re-arraigned on two charges, assault occasioning actual bodily harm on November 22, 2019, and criminal damage to Ms Gilmore’s phone.

McKinley. who made whooping noises as he passed his victim outside the court after the hearing, stood in the dock and had the two charges read out to him.

Dressed in a grey hooded sports top, blue jeans and black trainers, McKinley replied “guilty” to both offences.

He will be sentenced in January, however he was told during the short hearing on Friday that he is almost certainly going to prison.

His guilty plea came on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – a campaign led by the UN Secretary-General and UN Women since 2008 which aims to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls.

Releasing McKinley on continuing bail, Judge Kinney addressed McKinley only to warn him to refrain from taking drugs, alcohol or legal highs.

He said that while the next few weeks would be a time when people would be out celebrating Christmas, the judge warned McKinley: “That’s something you should avoid as you don’t want to place yourself in a more precarious position than you are already in.”

McKinley had been facing more serious charges including threats to kill, common assault and attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, and possession of a knife and hurley with intent to commit an indictable offence.

But with him admitting a single count of assault and criminal damage, the Public Prosecution Service agreed those offences would remain on the books.

The offences were alleged to have taken place on various dates between April 2019 and November that year.

Speaking outside Laganside Courthouse, Ms Gilmore said she was “disappointed” the other charges were not proceeded but she was “glad” to hear him say the word ‘guilty’ to assaulting her.

“I wanted my day in court because I wanted everyone to hear the horror that so-called man put me through in front of my son,” said brave Ms Gilmore.

“I wanted to stand in front of him and tell him what he has done and how his own daughter could be adopted and we’ll never see her again – all because of him.”

Ms Gilmore believes prosecutors were concerned about what kind of witness she would have been because since the shocking attack her life has spiralled out of control and she became addicted to drugs to help numb the physical pain and psychological scars which continue to haunt her.

She added: “I can understand why they accepted a guilty plea on the assault charge because my family and friends saw how hysterical I was when I saw him on Wednesday for the first time in three years.

“I don’t think I could have given evidence that day as it all came flooding back when I saw him.

“I’d never taken drugs in life before he attacked me but afterwards, I became addicted to cocaine – first it was street cocaine and then it was pure stuff. It wrecked my life and I lost my three kids – including the baby I had just had with him. That’s all because of what he did to me.

Ms Gilmore was supported by friends and family throughout the court process, including her younger brother Stephen who described McKinley as the “devil”.

Stephen said the attack his sister had had a devastating impact on the whole family.

“Our Louise was such a vibrant and confident woman before this animal attacked her.

“She was great woman, a great mother and he has robbed her of so much of her life. Because of what he did she has suffered terrible mental health issues and addiction to drugs to try and numb the pain.

“At the start we thought James was a nice guy. He was a neighbour and it seemed like a good relationship but our dad, who sadly passed away with cancer recently, always said he didn’t like him.

“Louise was the centre of the family. She held the family together in so many ways. When she was attacked the family suffered because she hit rock bottom, she lost her self-esteem.

“It broke me to see what he did to her and the way he left her. She’s fighting back. Her energy is contagious, and I love her and will always stand by her.”

McKinley is listed to be sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on January 26.