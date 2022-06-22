Man walks length of Ireland to raise money for cancer charity

A 69-year-old man has hit the road to raise money for a cancer charity as he walks the length of Ireland.

Stewart Barbour from Belfast is currently halfway through his more than 600km trek, travelling from the most southerly point to the most northerly in an effort to raise money for charity Cancer Focus.

Having started at Mizen Head, Co Cork, on the June 13, Mr Barbour is averaging an impressive 43 kilometres a day and hopes to arrive at Malin Head, Co Donegal, on June 29 - “or thereabouts, but definitely before Christmas,” he jokes.

He is already well on his way having reached the halfway mark in Athlone yesterday.

But Mr Barbour is adamant that “it’s not about me, it’s about the charity.

"Work for the cause, not the applause,” he says.

Cancer Focus is a Belfast-based charity that provides care and support services for cancer patients and their families. Including cancer prevention programmes and funding for scientific research.

Mr Barbour’s wife is one of the many patients the charity helps.

“The main thing that drives me up the road and keeps me pushing on is their cutting edge research that is directing the emphasis of treating cancer away from chemotherapy drugs. Which all have very severe side effects,” he says.

"My wife is benefiting from their latest research on the transfusion of antibodies, improving her immune system. Not only is it helping my wife, but it’s going to help mankind. We’re all being affected by cancer one way or another.”

He said people have been helping him during his challenge, providing him with water and snacks.

His daughter Catherine says: “One of the first nights he stayed in someone’s garden. My sister’s friend even picked him up one day, and he stayed with her. People have been helping him along the way.”

Travelling with only a rucksack with a sign taped to the top, Mr Barbour has managed to turn the heads of drivers and pedestrians.

Catherine says her father has “gone through his knee socks really quickly, so one of us might need to drop him off some new ones because they’re getting so dirty and bloody”.

Mr Barbour also has a slight knee problem that he attributes to all the Cossack dancing he did in his youth.

“My party trick was Cossack dancing, but it just absolutely destroys the cartilage in your knee. But it’s holding up and I’m holding up, and I hope to continue at this speed,” he says.

He is currently collecting both physical donations and directing people to his GoFundMe page, which has already raised almost £8,000 of his £10,000 goal.

As for his family, Catherine says they are “very proud of him and I’m very thankful to all of the people that have been looking after him along the way, giving him a place to stay and food.

"I do worry about him but I know that he’s taking care of himself.”

Since last Tuesday, Mr Barbour has passed through Bantry, Macroom, Kanturk, Charleville, Limerick, Birr and Athlone. He has been sleeping in a tent in strangers’ gardens and even suffered a mild case of heatstroke.

The projected route is set to take him to Longford, Cavan, Maguiresbridge, Derry, Buncrana and finally Malin Head.