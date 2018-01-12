Man tragically drowns after slipping into water while trying to cross from a boat to the pier at Dublin Port

Independent.ie

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating the death of a crewman at Dublin Port in the early hours of this morning.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/man-tragically-drowns-after-slipping-into-water-while-trying-to-cross-from-a-boat-to-the-pier-at-dublin-port-36482956.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article35645922.ece/a288f/AUTOCROP/h342/page6_mater.jpg