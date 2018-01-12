Man tragically drowns after slipping into water while trying to cross from a boat to the pier at Dublin Port
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating the death of a crewman at Dublin Port in the early hours of this morning.
It is believed that the deceased man was a Ukranian national.
It is understood that the incident happened while the man was disembarking a vessel. He may have fallen and struck his head off the pier and fallen into the water.
Investigators from the HSA remained at the scene all day today. He was taken from the water very quickly after the accident.
Gardaí said that at 4.40am this morning, "A male in his 50s slipped and fell into the water while attempting to access the pier from a boat in Dublin Port.
"The male was pronounced dead at the Mater Hospital at approximately 6am.
This incident is not being treated as suspicious."
A spokesperson for the Marine Casualty Investigation Board confirmed it was aware of the incident today.
