One man is due to appear in court tomorrow morning in connection with the death of a 39-year-old Dublin man who was found stabbed in Finglas on Friday evening.

A second man who was arrested has been released without charge and file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Brian Hogan was found with stab wounds in the garden of a house at Collins Place in Finglas at around 7pm. He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A number of people posted tributes to Mr Hogan online yesterday with one pal describing him as “such a lovely fella”.

“He was one of the nicest fellas ever. Would do anything for anyone,” she wrote.

Two men in their 30s were arrested on Friday evening and questioned in Garda custody at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations, under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí have charged one of the men in relation to the fatal assault at the house.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of the Collins Place and Ballygall Road West area between 6pm and 7:30pm to contact them. They are also asking those with video footage, including dash-cam, from these locations at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mr Hogan was one of seven siblings but three of his brothers and one sister all died at young ages a number of years ago.