Man to appear in court in connection with incident near Dublin train station
A man in his 40s is due in court this afternoon in connection with a road traffic incident near Coolmine train station in Dublin on Tuesday.
Gardai have confirmed that the man will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon charged in connection with road traffic offences on the Coolmine Road on May 1.
Two male pedestrians, aged 54 and 19, were seriously injured yesterday when they were struck by a car.
The teenager is understood to be in a critical condition in Connolly Hospital.
A female pedestrian also sustained injuries in the incident.
