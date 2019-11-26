Man to appear in court after alleged violent incident outside homeless shelter
A man is to appear in court tomorrow in connection with an alleged violent incident outside the Merchant’s Quay Ireland headquarters on Dublin’s south quays this evening.
A number of gardai responded to an incident outside the drug rehabilitation and homeless shelter around 7pm when a male was allegedly assaulted by another male with a glass bottle.
One man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court on Wednesday morning, according to gardai.
A spokesman for Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI) said a staff nurse attended to an injured man outside the facility.
However, he could not say whether the victim or alleged attacker were clients or otherwise known to MQI.
