A man is to appear in court tomorrow in connection with an alleged violent incident outside the Merchant’s Quay Ireland headquarters on Dublin’s south quays this evening.

Man to appear in court after alleged violent incident outside homeless shelter

A number of gardai responded to an incident outside the drug rehabilitation and homeless shelter around 7pm when a male was allegedly assaulted by another male with a glass bottle.

One man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court on Wednesday morning, according to gardai.

A spokesman for Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI) said a staff nurse attended to an injured man outside the facility.

However, he could not say whether the victim or alleged attacker were clients or otherwise known to MQI.

