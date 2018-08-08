Man taken to hospital following suspected gas explosion in Belfast

A man has been taken to hospital following a suspected gas explosion in east Belfast.

A large amount of emergency services attended the scene after traders in the Ballyhackamore area reported hearing a large explosion at around 4pm.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said it received a call at 3.57pm reporting a gas explosion at a commercial property.

One crew from Whitla station and two from Knock Fire Station were sent to the scene. A specialist Hazardous Material vehicle was also involved in the operation.

Three A&E crews and four ambulances also attended the scene.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have confirmed that one man has been taken to the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald following assessment and treatment at the scene.

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of the Retail NI, posted on social media that the explosion occurred at the new Clay Oven restaurant, which had just opened a few days ago.

The area remains closed at this time as the Fire Service assess the integrity of the scene and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

