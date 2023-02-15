A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting incident in west Belfast last night.

Police have said the man was shot in both legs and elbows and called the attack a ‘stark violation of his basic human rights’.

"Shortly before 8.10pm this evening, Tuesday February 14, it was reported that a man had been shot in both legs and elbows. He has been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for his injuries,” confirmed Inspector Matson.

“Road closures are currently in place at Divismore Way and Glenalina Road as the investigation is underway.”

Inspector Matson continued: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights. There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community."

Around six forensic officers remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has reported that they received a call at 8.10pm on Tuesday, February 14, reporting an incident in the Divismore area of Belfast.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew and an ambulance officer to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital.”

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey condemned the shooting, saying guns have no place on Belfast’s streets.

“I am aware that a man has been injured in a shooting attack in Divismore tonight,” he said.

“This attack was wrong. There is no place for guns on our streets. Anyone with information on this shooting should bring it forward to the Police.”

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins described the shooting as “callous”.

He said: “Those responsible are heaping further misery on working class communities, which are racked with poverty and social deprivation.

“The perpetrators of such attacks seek to control people through fear and intimidation. They have nothing to offer West Belfast or anywhere else. They should get off our communities’ backs.”

Alliance Leader Naomi Long has described the attack as ‘inexcusable’.

"This brutality is utterly inexcusable and needs to stop,” she said.

“If you have any information that could help the PSNI bring the perpetrators to justice, please contact them on 101 or confidentially via Crimestoppers.”

Police have said anyone with information should get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 1883 of 14/02/23.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.