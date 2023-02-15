| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

latest Man taken to hospital after being shot in legs and elbows in west Belfast

Road closures in the area are also in place

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Forensic officers at the scene on Tuesday evening. Pic: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph. Expand

Close

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Forensic officers at the scene on Tuesday evening. Pic: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

Forensic officers at the scene on Tuesday evening. Pic: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

/

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Liam Tunney

A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting incident in west Belfast last night.

Police have said the man was shot in both legs and elbows and called the attack a ‘stark violation of his basic human rights’.

Most Watched

Privacy