A man has been targeted in a suspected gangland shooting in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the gun attack in Ballyfermot which happened at around 7.30pm.

It’s understood that a man, aged in his 30s, was targeted while sitting in a car outside a house in Ballyfermot Crescent.

Sources said that up to nine shots were discharged with several being fired through the windscreen of the vehicle.

The man was struck a number of times and has suffered what at this stage are believed to be serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Several garda units are currently at the scene and an investigation into the gun attack is underway.

Detectives in Ballyfermot area appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

In a statement a garda spokesman said: “A male sustained a number of apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries to persons was reported.

"The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyfermot Crescent area between 7pm and 7.30pm who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyfermot on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”