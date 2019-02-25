A CONVICTED drug dealer shot dead over what gardai believe was a debt dispute had around €25,000 in bank accounts at the time of his murder, Independent.ie can reveal.

Man shot dead over €50k drug debt had €25k in his bank account

Detectives are investigating if the “significant” cash haul was earned as part of Zach Parker’s cocaine-dealing enterprises.

Parker (23) was shot dead as he left a gym near his home in Swords, north Co Dublin, on the night of January 17.

There have been no arrests so far in connection with his murder. The most prominent theory being considered in the case is that Parker owed €50,000 to a dangerous Traveller gang, which is closely aligned with jailed mobster Cornelius Price.

It is believed the gang may have used a young Finglas-based criminal to organise the hit on Parker.

However, inquiries have failed to uncover an exact chain of events which led to the murder – the first gun killing in the capital this year.

“The fact that Parker had so much cash at his disposal makes it strange that he was in a dispute over an even larger drugs debt,” a source said last night.

“This investigation, which is being carried out by Swords gardai, is proving to be difficult and complex.”

Gardai continue to closely monitor many of Parker’s other associates, including a Coolock trafficker who was so shocked over his pal’s death that he briefly “called a halt” to his considerable drug-dealing and cash-gathering activities in the Coolock and Raheny areas.

“A lot of people are very upset but none so much as this fella. He was very close to Zach, they did a lot of business together,” a source said.

“It seems that Zach had considered himself almost untouchable because of his relationship with him, as the Coolock trafficker has links to young members of the Kinahan cartel based in the Crumlin area of the southside.”

However, none of Parker’s connections mattered to the gang which murdered Zach and injured his completely innocent pal James Morrison (25) in last month’s gun attack outside the gym.

Parker, who was also a top-class barber and hoped to open his own salon, died as at least five shots were fired into the BMW X5.

He was at the wheel of the car, with his friend Mr Morrison in the passenger seat.

Gardai said that although Mr Morrison was injured, CCTV footage indicates that the killer approached the driver’s side of the car only.

Independent.ie previously revealed that Parker’s car had been the target of an arson attack outside his home six months earlier.

He was also involved in a recent incident in which a house was stormed as a local drugs dispute threatened to spiral out of control.

“The local Traveller gang remain the chief suspects and their twisted logic seems to be that they were putting down a marker to other young fellas who owe them cash – and there are plenty of them,” a source said.

“The victim, Mr Parker, was a kind of Jekyll and Hyde character in many ways – he could be very pleasant and kind to people but he could also be highly aggressive and dominating to other people.”

The notorious drug dealer known as ‘Mr Flashy’ turned up at Parker’s funeral with two suspected hitmen.

The north Dublin trio were among a large crowd of mourners who showed up, with sources saying it showed the close links that have developed among gangs based in Swords, Ballymun, Finglas and Coolock in the northside’s lucrative drugs trade.

Meanwhile, sources say that gardai have ruled out a link between the Parker killing and the capital’s latest gangland murder.

John Lawless (39), who had no involvement in crime, was shot dead near his home at Marigold Crescent, Darndale, just over two weeks ago as he left to go to work as a fire safety officer at a private company.

Family and friends filled the Church of St Francis of Assisi in Priorswood for his funeral Mass.

Herald