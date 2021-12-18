Police have confirmed that a man in his 30s from west Belfast was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries on Saturday afternoon and has since been pronounced dead.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation into the death of the man, who has been named locally as Mark Hall.

The PSNI and emergency services were called to the the shooting incident at Rodney Drive near the west of the city’s Park Centre, shortly after 4.30pm on December 18.

Mr Hall was recently acquitted of charges involving the possession of firearms and drugs.

He had been arrested last year, accused of possessing a sawn-off shotgun, pistol and ammunition in Belfast.

He also faced two counts of possessing a Class A drug and one of possessing a Class C drug, but was acquitted of all charges last month.

Local People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said he has “been on the ground tonight speaking with residents in the St James area and people are disgusted and outraged that guns have been brought out and used once again in our communities”.

In a tweet, he described the shooting as “horrific” and added: “There is absolutely no place or justification for these heinous acts. My thoughts tonight are with the victim, their family and everyone impacted by this barbaric and awful incident.”

SDLP West Belfast Representative Paul Doherty also condemned the shooting.

He said: “This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James' community. There is no place in our society for violence. Of course, the thoughts of the whole community will first and foremost be with the victim this evening after this heinous attack.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the PSNI with their enquiries.”

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan commented: “There is absolutely no place in our community for guns or for those involved in this attack.

“A police operation is ongoing in the St.James' area and I would appeal to anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

The PSNI have asked anyone with any information about this incident, to call on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1466 18/12/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.