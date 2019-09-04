Man seriously injured in west Dublin gun attack

A man has been seriously injured in a gun attack in west Dublin this afternoon.

The victim, understood to be aged in his early 40s, was shot a number of times while in his car in Lucan.

Gardai and paramedics are at the scene where the man was receiving treatment.

He has since been rushed to Connolly Hospital, where he is in a serious condition.

Several garda units including the air support unit are responding to the incident.

A car was found burnt out a short distance from the shooting.

The road is currently closed and the scene is preserved.

Investigations are ongoing.

