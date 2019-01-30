Man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a road collision this morning.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred on the M7 near Tipperary shortly after 7.40am today.

The man was taken to University Hospital Limerick and garda forensic collision investigators attended the scene.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing.

AA Roadwatch have advised motorists that the M7 will remain closed into the afternoon northbound between J27 Birdhill and J26 Nenagh West and to use the old N7 route instead.

Online Editors