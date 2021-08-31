Man seriously injured in Dublin city attack as gardaí investigate whether it was linked to a feud between rival groups of youths

Gardaí are investigating whether an attack on a man in his 20s in Dublin city on Monday evening is an escalation of a bitter and violent feud between groups of youths north and south of the River Liffey.

In the latest incident the victim received serious injuries after being attacked by a group of youths at the junction of Lombard Street and Townsend Street, close to Pearse Street, at 6.45pm on Monday.

It is believed he was walking from a nearby restaurant towards the quays when he was attacked by a gang who had been waiting for him.

Gardaí say the victim, from the north inner city, attended the Mater Hospital where he was being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in the attack.

Detectives believe the incident is an escalation of a violent feud between two groups, one in the Pearse Street area of the south city and the other from Sheriff Street on the northside.

Local sources said the victim had been spotted in a restaurant in the locality and word had got back to members of the south city faction, and that the victim was then attacked by the gang as he walked back towards the north inner city.

In another interaction between the opposing sides earlier this year there was a violent street clash in broad daylight in which weapons including a hatchet were used.

Three men were hospitalised with serious injuries including a fractured skull and a punctured lung following the incident and local garda units were on high alert and feared reprisals after recovering a number of weapons.

It is understood that incident was linked to the criminal damage of a property nearby at the time.

Fianna Fail's then Justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan described that incident as a "brutal attack" and called on more gardaí to help deal with the violence.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the recent incident to come forward, and are particularly appealing to any road users who were in the area between 6:30pm and 7:15pm on Monday evening, and who may have camera or dash cam footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.