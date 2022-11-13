Man seriously injured in Co Wexford hit and run

A man in his early 20s has suffered serious injuries in a hit and run in Co Wexford in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man was found injured on the side of the road at around 2.30am and was brought by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin. His is said to be in a serious condition this evening.

Gardaí said the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

The incident happened at Ballydermot on the Arklow Road, Gorey.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing and they have issued an appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling on the Arklow Road in Ballydermot between 2am and 3am on Saturday morning and who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey garda station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.