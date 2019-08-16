A man has suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident in Tipperary.

A man has suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident in Tipperary.

Man seriously injured after traffic accident in Co Tipperary

The accident occurred off Gladstone Street in Clonmel shortly before 3pm.

The man was walking down the busy shopping street when the accident with the vehicle happened.

He was rushed by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital with what are understood to be serious injuries.

Gardaí immediately closed the street to facilitate the work of emergency services, including paramedics and Clonmel Fire Brigade.

Forensic accident scene investigators were also examining the area to determine the precise circumstances of the accident.

The injured man is understood to be from the south Tipperary area.

The driver of the car was uninjured, but was treated at the scene for shock.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640.

Online Editors