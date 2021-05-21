Man sent to trial for allegedly deceiving insurance firm over compensation claims worth €15,836

Aidan Kelly leaving court after he was charged with insurance claim deception

A 46-year-old man has been sent forward for trial accused of deceiving an insurance firm with false claims he was out of work due to illness or injury.

Aidan Kelly, from Beagh, Killinkere, Virginia, Co Cavan, appeared at Dublin District Court to be served with a book of evidence.

He face charges under section six of the Theft and Fraud Act for inducing New Ireland Insurance Plc into making payments of compensation of various sums totalling €15,836.

The most recent offence was alleged to have happened in March 2019 and other offences allegedly happened on dates in 2003, from 2004 –2005, and from 2005 to 2008.

Inspector Fran Byrne had told the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented to Mr Kelly being sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court. He served the book of evidence on Mr Kelly.

There was no objection to bail.

Judge Michael Walsh agreed to grant the trial order. He told the accused he must notify the prosecution within 14-days if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Mr Kelly will face his next hearing on July 15 at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.