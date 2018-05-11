Man scoops €24k on EuroMillions on same day his car fails NCT

The man bought a ticket for the March 30 draw as he was waiting for his car to have its NCT in Ballinasloe.

He said: “I was killing an hour while waiting on the motor to go through the NCT so I strolled up to Ashtree Stores and bought my EuroMillions ticket for the draw that night. I went back and learned the car failed the test so of course I forgot all about the ticket as I had to go about getting a newer car over the next few days."

It was a further six weeks before the man, who has decided to stay anonymous, checked his ticket.