Man scoops €24k on EuroMillions on same day his car fails NCT
A Galway man has said he almost 'collapsed' when he discovered he won almost €24k on EuroMillions on the same day that his car failed the National Car Test.
The man bought a ticket for the March 30 draw as he was waiting for his car to have its NCT in Ballinasloe.
He said: “I was killing an hour while waiting on the motor to go through the NCT so I strolled up to Ashtree Stores and bought my EuroMillions ticket for the draw that night. I went back and learned the car failed the test so of course I forgot all about the ticket as I had to go about getting a newer car over the next few days."
It was a further six weeks before the man, who has decided to stay anonymous, checked his ticket.
When the man checked the numbers online, he was stunned to discover he had matched five numbers and a bonus, winning €23,956.
"The ticket stayed in the coat pocket for the past six weeks until I checked it yesterday,” he said at National Lottery HQ today.
“When the machine advised me to contact the National Lottery I checked the numbers online for the draw and when I saw it was more than €23,000 I almost collapsed”, the winner added.
Online Editors