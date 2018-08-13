Man rushed to hospital with stab wound, vehicle allegedly rammed in early morning city centre incident

A man was brought to hospital suffering from a stab wound. The incident, in which gardai believe a car was also rammed, happened in the early hours of this morning in Dublin city centre.

A man was brought to hospital suffering from a stab wound. The incident, in which gardai believe a car was also rammed, happened in the early hours of this morning in Dublin city centre.

The incident happened at 5am at the Customs House.

Gardai are investigating if there was a chase between the vehicles before one rammed the other on Beresford Place.

Early indications are that there was an altercation on the road after the cars crashed and that one man was stabbed.

It is not yet clear if the chase, crash and assault are a road rage incident that escalated, or if the occupants of the cars are known to each other.

The scene of the incident on Amiens Street this morning

The victim of the stabbing was taken to the Mater Hospital where he is being treated for injuries which are described as not life-threatening.

Gardai who responded to the incident sealed off the junction where Amiens Street joins with Beresford Place.

Traffic ground to a halt after the incident in which the black Saab car rear-ended a silver VW at around 5am.

Both cars were traveling on Beresford Place at the back of the Customs House when the crash occurred.

The silver VW ended up in the middle of the junction of Beresford Place and Amiens Street, a vital traffic artery on the city’s northside.

There was extensive impact damage to the rear of the VW and the front of the Saab.

Traffic traveling down Amiens Street was diverted up Talbot Street, and traffic traveling around Beresford Place was diverted up Amiens Street.

More to follow...

Online Editors