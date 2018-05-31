Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault
A man has been rushed to hospital following an assault this evening.
Four men were arrested in connection with the incident.
The assault happened at a filling station on the 9th Lock Road in Clondalkin, Dublin at around 7.10pm.
The injured man (20s) has been brought to Tallaght Hospital.
Reports suggest that a knife may have been involved in the incident.
A garda spokesman confirmed they arrested four men, aged in their 20s, near the scene of the assault.
The men are detained at Ronanstown and Ballyfermot Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Garda are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600.
Online Editors