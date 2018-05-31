A man has been rushed to hospital following an assault this evening.

Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault

Four men were arrested in connection with the incident.

The assault happened at a filling station on the 9th Lock Road in Clondalkin, Dublin at around 7.10pm. The injured man (20s) has been brought to Tallaght Hospital.

Reports suggest that a knife may have been involved in the incident. A garda spokesman confirmed they arrested four men, aged in their 20s, near the scene of the assault.

The men are detained at Ronanstown and Ballyfermot Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Garda are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600.

