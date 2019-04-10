A man was rushed to hospital this afternoon after he arrived at a Dublin garda station with stab wounds.

Man rushed to hospital after he arrives at garda station with stab wounds

The injured male presented himself to Finglas garda station, in the north of the city, bleeding from an alleged knife attack at about 5pm.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that emergency services treated the man at the scene and transported him to Connolly Hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors