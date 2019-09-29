News Irish News

Sunday 29 September 2019

Man rushed to hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea at Sandycove Point in Dublin

Waves break at the bathing area at Sandycove.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 9/11/18
Conor Feehan

A man has been rushed to hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea at Sandycove Point in Dublin.

Emergency services and the Coastguard were involved in the rescue operation at around 2pm today.

Dun Laoghaire Lifeboat, a coastguard unit, and the Rescue 116 helicopter all assisted in the incident.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to hospital after being taken from the water.

His condition is not known.

More to follow...

Online Editors

