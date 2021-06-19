Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in brawl near St Stephen’s Green

A young man has been rushed to hospital with suspected stab injuries after what was reported as a mass brawl in Dublin this afternoon.

However, it is understood that his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A fight involving up to 30 people broke out near St Stephen’s Green at around 6pm.

Gardaí say that no arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which took place near St Stephen’s Green in Dublin this evening, at around 6pm,” gardaí said.

“A man in his late teens was taken to St James’ Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations ongoing.”