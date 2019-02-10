Man rushed to hospital after being rescued from the sea off the Donegal coast

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being rescued from the sea off the Donegal coast.

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being rescued from the sea off the Donegal coast.

The man was found in the Ballyshannon Estuary in Co Donegal and has been rushed to Sligo University Hospital.

The man was spotted by a passer-by after midday and the emergency services were notified by the Malin Head Coastguard station who co-ordinated the rescue.

Members of the Rescue 118 helicopter along with Gardai and members of the Bundoran Lifeboat crew rushed to the scene and began a search.

After an intensive search of the area took place and the casualty was spotted a short time later.

The man's condition is not yet known but he has been taken to Sligo University Hospital for emergency treatment.

Weather conditions during the search were very challenging with heavy rain and gusting winds.

