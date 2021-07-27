Man rescued from sea off Louth coast after ‘at least 11 hours’ in water

A man who spent ten hours in the sea after his inflatable boat capsized owes his life to a flotation device he was wearing and the fact that the water around the coast is unusually warm, the Coast Guard has said.

A multi-agency rescue mission was launched yesterday off the coast of Dundalk when the man’s wife raised the alarm after he failed to return home yesterday afternoon.

The man had departed Newry at around 11am with the intention of launching his inflatable boat at Ballagan Point in Greenore in Co Louth about a half hour drive away.

He was seen around lunchtime in the boat but his wife became concerned when he did not return home so she contacted the emergency services.

Read More

Gardai contacted the Coast Guard at around 9.45pm last night and the man’s car was found parked at Whitestown beach close to Ballagan beach in Dundalk.

The Coast Guard sent a land-based unit out to sweep the coast, and shouts were heard from the water at around 10.10pm so the rescue helicopter 116 was sent from Dublin and the Kilkeel lifeboat from Belfast to search the waters.

The pilot boat Mourne Mist was also tasked to search the seas in the area.

A local man in Whitestown who became aware of the search brought his kayak to the scene and searched the area where the shouting had been heard, and managed to locate the man in the water.

He brought him to the Mourne Mist pilot boat who transferred him to the Kilkeel lifeboat, whose crew assessed him and found him to be mildly hypothermic and tired, and in need of medical attention.

At 10.35pm he was winched from the lifeboat by rescue helicopter 116 and brought to Beaumont hospital in Dublin for treatment.

It is expected the man will make a full recovery.

A Coast Guard spokesman said the man owes his life to the fact that he was wearing a floatation device. “The fact that the waters are warmer at this time of year will have helped too if he was in the sea for hours,” he added.

Speaking further on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, the Irish Coastguard Service has appealed to members of the public not to use inflatable toys in open water.

The Coast Guard’s head of operations Gerard O’Flynn said the man entered the sea on an “inflatable device.”

Mr O’Flynn said the man was out at sea for “at least eleven hours” although it is unclear how long he was separated from his little craft.

“The man appeared to go out to sea on these dreaded inflatable boats. He then got separated from his boat.

“Last night, at about 9:45PM, local gardaí contacted the Marine Rescue Coordination center in Dublin who mounted a full range search and rescue operation.

“This was in close collaboration with Belfast Coast Guard. Within an hour or so, the coast guard unit heard shouting from the water and the man was located, initially recovered by the kayaker, transferred to the lifeboat and subsequently transferred to the coast guard helicopter from which he was transferred to hospital in Dublin,” he said.

Mr O’Flynn said the man is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

“To his credit he was wearing a flotation device and that obviously contributed to his survival.

“He was wearing a flotation device, a buoyancy aid, as opposed to being an inflatable device.

“Sea temperatures would be close to their peak at this stage of the year so that was important but it was a narrow escape,” he said.

Mr O’Flynn warned the public against the use of inflatable devices on Irish waters.

“I’m reluctant to condone or condemn any activity but the Leinster Department of Transport issued a statement again today appealing to the public never to use inflatable devices on any local water, be it rivers or lakes or certainly at sea.

“But it is a happy ending, the man did survive and that’s the good news,” he added.

“We are really appealing to everybody, please do not bring these things anywhere near water, they’re not suitable. They’re back garden toys and that’s as far as they should go,” he added.