'Man of many talents' - Tributes pour in for writer Tom MacIntyre, who died last night

Born in Cavan, he is best known for his play The Great Hunger, which is an adaptation of Patrick Kavanagh's poem of the same name.

The play was a collaboration with Patrick Mason and Tom Hickey and was highly acclaimed when it premiered in 1983.

Mr MacIntyre attended UCD and worked as a pharmaceutical chemist before deciding to write his first play.

He has also written three books of poetry, including A Glance Will Tell You and A Dream (1994) and Stories of the Wandering Moon (2000).

He has also written short stories, and a novel The Charollaisa. Through The Bridewell Gate looked at the 1970s Arms Trial.

He was elected a member of Aosdána in 1991.

Most of his plays were staged in the Abbey Theatre, which paid tribute to his passing this morning.

"An ethereal writer opening doors to other worlds, his collaborations with Patrick Mason and Tom Hickey were world renowned and changed the theatrical landscape," said Abbey Theatre directors Graham McLaren and Neil Murray.

"The three were fondly referred to as the “lunatics in the basement [of the Peacock]” by the Abbey staff. Tom’s work created new theatrical forms and language and brought physical theatre to the Irish psyche, particularly with The Great Hunger."

His work was renowned for Irish themes and use of folklore and landscape in his writing.

"A man close to the lakes and drumlins of his native home, Tom called on its language, myth, folklore and landscape in his writings.

"Tom has been an integral part of the Abbey’s history. Presenting 16 world premieres at the Peacock - perhaps his spiritual home - he was a committed colleague and friend. Encouraging of new talent, Tom was always willing to give of himself. He will be greatly missed,” the statement reads.

Mr MacIntyre is survived by his wife Celine and four children.

“Everyone at the Abbey Theatre wishes to express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Tom’s wife Celine, his children Deirdre, Darragh, Donal, Desmond and Tadgh, and to his extended family and friends," the statement added.

Cavan Fine Gael Senator Joe O'Reilly also paid tribute to Mr MacIntyre.

"Tom was an accomplished and celebrated playwright, poet and writer who was a source of great pride for the people of his native Bailieborough [County Cavan]," he said in a statement.

"Tom’s contribution to the Arts was outstanding and his work will continue to inspire people for generations to come.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to his wife Celine, his children and his extended family and friends at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” Senator O’Reilly added.

