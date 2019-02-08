A man in his 30s has died after an early morning shooting in Dublin.

A man in his 30s has died after an early morning shooting in Dublin.

Man killed in shooting outside house in north Dublin

He was pronounced dead a short time ago at Beaumont Hospital.

Scene of the shooting on Marigold Crescent, Darndale

Investigators have sealed off a corner in the Marigold Crescent housing estate in Darndale after the shooting at approximately 6.30am.

Gardaí believe the man, who was shot outside a house, was with a number of other people at the time of the shooting.

However this group fled from the scene as the gunman opened fire. Gardaí say they are anxious to locate these witnesses.

The injured man was treated at the scene by emergency personnel and then taken to Beaumont Hospital where he later died.

It is understood that the gunman escaped by car.

A vehicle has been found burned out on Greenwood Avenue near the Malahide Road and gardaí are investigating if there is a connection.

Meanwhile officers are currently at the scene of the shooting.

The street is located in a residential area off the Malahide Road not far from ClareHall Shopping Centre and O'Tooles GAA club.

The scene is currently preserved pending a Garda Technical Examination.

One neighbour described the incident as “very unusual”.

“I was woken by the flashing lights this morning and thought it was just an ambulance. It’s really sad to hear,” she said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses including those who may have dashcam footage from the area.

Online Editors