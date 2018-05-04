Man killed in plane crash in Mayo
A man, aged in his 40s, was killed this evening when his light aircraft crashed in Co. Mayo.
He was the pilot of a single seater plane which came down in a field about three miles from Ballina.
Locals reported hearing sounds which indicated the aircraft was in distress before it hit ground some time after 6 p.m.
Units of Mayo Fire Service were amongst the rescue service teams which responded to the emergency.
Gardaí are at scene and the Air Navigation Investigators are en route.
Gardai say the body remains at scene and will be removed to Mayo General, Castlebar where a post mortem will take place in due course.
The scene off the crash, just off the Ballina to Bonniconlon road, has been sealed off.
More to follow...
Online Editors