Man killed in fatal St Stephen's Day road collision in Longford

A 62-year old man has died after he was struck by a car in Co Longford yesterday evening.

The male pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a car at Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford on St. Stephen's Day at approximately 7pm.

His body has been removed to Tullamore Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place, and the coroner has been notified of the death.

It is understood that the female driver of the car, aged 44, was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 - 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors