It's thought a car being driven the wrong way up the M2 in Northern Ireland was the cause of Sunday's crash in which a man was killed.

Man killed in crash when car 'drove wrong way' up motorway

Five cars were involved in the subsequent pile-up just before 4pm. One man was killed while three others were described as "walking wounded".

Witnesses described seeing a car being driven down the motorway in the wrong direction. It's understood investigators are considering that as the cause.

On Sunday evening the M2, M3 and M5 remained closed to traffic as emergency services worked at the scene. There was widespread disruption across the city with the police advising against all but essential travel.

Witnesses described the scene of the crash as "horrific". Scores of firefighters and medics attended the scene as well as the Air Ambulance.

"I was right behind this accident today with my young son in the car," said one witness.

"It is the worst accident I've ever witnessed I really hope that the people involved are okay though from what I seen I'm unsure. I hope their family members and friends will be okay."

Another added: "I was less than a minute behind the crash. Absolutely horrific scene. Heartbreaking."

An Ambulance service spokesman added: "We received a 999 call at approximately 3.50 pm on Sunday 22 July following reports of five vehicle RTC on the southbound carriageway of M2 in Belfast.

"NIAS dispatched two Rapid Response Paramedics, three A&E crews and an Intermediate Care Crew to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.

"All crews are currently on location, assessing and treating patients."

