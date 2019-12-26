Man killed in Christmas Day road tragedy named locally as father-of-two Shaun Kelly

A man who was killed in a tragic road crash on Christmas night in Co Donegal has been named locally as father-of-two Shaun Kelly.

A man who was killed in a tragic road crash on Christmas night in Co Donegal has been named locally as father-of-two Shaun Kelly.

Mr Kelly, who was aged in his early 30s, died after his Vauxhall Cavalier car crashed into a ditch and then rolled into a field at Glenfad, Porthall, Lifford.

The single-vehicle accident happened just before 12.30am.

Mr Kelly, a father-of-two from Lifford, was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition.

However, the victim, who had worked on oil rigs overseas, tragically passed away a short time later.

Gardai have launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

A person who lived close to the crash scene said: "We heard two loud bangs but we thought it was cattle banging against the sheds.

"Myself and my wife went to bed and it was only this morning that we realised what had happened. It's a terrible thing to happen to some poor family, especially coming at Christmas time."

Mr Kelly is the sixth person to die on Donegal roads so far this year.

A local Garda spokesman appealed for people to take extra care on the roads during the holiday period.

He said: "We are appealing to people to continue to be careful over the holiday period, a time of year when accidents are often prevalent.

"Christmas should be a happy time for families and we certainly don't want any more sadness because of any more tragedies on our roads."

Online Editors