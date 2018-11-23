Two young Irish men have died in the US and Australia.

Man killed by punch in New York while second dies in Perth

A manhunt is under way in New York today after Danny McGee (21), from Drumlish in Co Longford, died following an assault outside a bar in Queens.

Mr McGee passed away after he was assaulted outside the Gaslight Bar in Queens, in a suspected one-punch attack in the early hours of Thanksgiving.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.45am local time.

Mr McGee had been living in New York for more than a year and had celebrated his 21st birthday in January.

He was originally from the Drumlish area of Longford and was described as a well-liked and popular young man.

Detectives are trying to track down the unidentified suspect, who fled the scene after punching Mr McGee.

A spokesman for the NYPD said that investigations have begun into the fatal assault.

"Police responded to a 911 call of a male assaulted in front of 43-17 Queens Boulevard, The Gas Light Bar, located within the confines of the 108 Precinct.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 21-year-old male lying on the ground, with trauma to the head," the spokesman told the Irish Independent.

"EMS [Emergency Medical Services] also responded to the location and transported the male to Elmhurst Hospital Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

"A preliminary investigation determined that the male was punched in the head by an unknown male in front of the location, who then fled the scene on foot," he added.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are continuing.

CCTV footage from bars in the area is expected to be reviewed in an effort to identify the person who carried out the fatal assault.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the death and that it is providing consular assistance to the family of the deceased.

He was last night described as coming from a highly respected family, and was a popular young man.

Local Fine Gael councillor Martin Mulleady expressed his shock at the news of the killing and expressed his sympathies with Mr McGee's family.

"I knew him very well. He was very well liked and comes from a highly respected local family," he said.

"It's awful, awful news to get and my heart goes out to his family at this time," Mr Mulleady said.

In a separate tragedy yesterday an Irishman died suddenly in Perth, Australia.

It is understood that the deceased was due to return home to Ireland over the Christmas period.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it was aware of the tragedy and that it was providing consular assistance to the dead man's family.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death were not immediately clear last night.

