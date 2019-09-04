A MAN has died following a collision between a school bus and a motorbike.

Man killed and another rushed to hospital following collision between school bus and motorbike

The crash happened on the main Cloone to Fenagh/Ballinamore Road (R705), approximately 3km from Cloone, at around 8am this morning.

The male motorcyclist (20) was fatally injured in the collision.

His body has been brought to Sligo University Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The driver of the bus, a man aged in his early 60, sustained minor injuries and was removed to Sligo University Hospital.

There were four passengers on the bus at the time of the crash who were not injured.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators are at scene, the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who travelled on the main road from Cloone to Fenagh this morning between 7.15am and 7.45am and may have encountered the Bus Eireann school bus and a motorcyclist or any other vehicles to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650510, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors