A MAN has died and a second person was injured following a collision this morning.

Man killed and another injured in collision

The collision between a car and a pedestrian happened at 10.50am on Clonmeen Cross Road near Rhode Village, County Offaly.

A male pedestrian (50s) was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man (60s) was rushed to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Gardai Forensic Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and can provide information to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

