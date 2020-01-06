Gardai are appealing for information after a man was killed and another was hospitalised following a collision between a truck and a van this morning.

Man killed and another hospitalised after collision between a truck and van in Kerry

The crash happened on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road in Co Kerry at around 9.10am.

A garda spokesman said: "The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Tralee University Hospital where a post mortem is expected to take place at a later date.

"The driver of the truck, also a man in his 50s, was taken to Tralee University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"No further injuries were reported."

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigator are due to investigate, local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time, to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors