A man in his 50s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Wexford this morning.

Man killed after van collides with truck in Wexford

The incident occurred at 7.25am at Ballymackesy in Co Wexford on the N30, approximately four miles from Enniscorthy.

The male driver, a man in his 50s and the only occupant, was fatally injured when his van collided with a truck.

He was been taken to University Hospital in Wexford where a post mortem will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

The truck driver was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a garda forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

