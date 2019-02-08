Man killed after van collides with truck in Wexford
A man in his 50s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Wexford this morning.
The incident occurred at 7.25am at Ballymackesy in Co Wexford on the N30, approximately four miles from Enniscorthy.
The male driver, a man in his 50s and the only occupant, was fatally injured when his van collided with a truck.
He was been taken to University Hospital in Wexford where a post mortem will take place. The local coroner has been notified.
The truck driver was uninjured.
The road is currently closed to facilitate a garda forensic examination and local diversions are in place.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors