| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Man jailed over ‘worst case’ of animal cruelty claims ‘we were doing ISPCA’s job for them’

Harrowing evidence was relayed to the court last month of the condition of the 17 dogs and 10 puppies that were removed

Martin Reilly Snr talks to reporter Patrick O&rsquo;Connell Expand
Michael Reilly was sentenced to two months in prison Expand
One of the dogs found in a terrible state at the property Expand
One of the dogs found in a terrible state at the property Expand
A pony was also on the site Expand

Close

Martin Reilly Snr talks to reporter Patrick O&rsquo;Connell

Martin Reilly Snr talks to reporter Patrick O’Connell

Michael Reilly was sentenced to two months in prison

Michael Reilly was sentenced to two months in prison

One of the dogs found in a terrible state at the property

One of the dogs found in a terrible state at the property

One of the dogs found in a terrible state at the property

One of the dogs found in a terrible state at the property

A pony was also on the site

A pony was also on the site

/

Martin Reilly Snr talks to reporter Patrick O’Connell

Patrick O'Connell

One of three family members convicted and jailed over ‘one of the worst cases of animal cruelty’ an inspector said she’d ever encountered has denied mistreating animals, instead claiming: “We were doing the ISPCA’s job for them.”

Martin Reilly Snr (43), his mum Katherine Reilly (71) and a third family member, Michael Reilly (27), were jailed for a total of 13 months at Cashel District Court last month after pleading guilty to a combined eight charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

Most Watched

Privacy