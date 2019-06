Gardai are investigating after a man was shot in West Dublin this evening.

Man in serious condition after shooting in West Dublin

The man was rushed to hospital after being shot at approximately 5:30pm. Gardaí are at the scene of the incident which took place in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

At this point, the injuries are not believed to be non-threatening, but he is in serious condition.

More to follow...

