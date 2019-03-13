A man is in a serious condition in hospital after an apparent assault in Tallaght yesterday evening.

Man in 'serious condition' after apparent assault

Emergency services received a call at around 6pm that the victim had been found unconscious on the Blessington Road on the outskirts of Tallaght and that he had obvious injuries.

The man was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital with head injuries.

Gardai believe he was assaulted and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Online Editors