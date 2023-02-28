| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

breaking Man in his 60s has died following car crash in Co Derry

Hillhead Road area Castledawson Expand

Close

Hillhead Road area Castledawson

Hillhead Road area Castledawson

Hillhead Road area Castledawson

Niamh Campbell

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Castledawson on Monday.

He has been named as Jimmy Mullan, aged in his 60s.

Most Watched

Privacy