Man in his 40s dies after taking ill as gardaí respond to reports of disturbance

A man has died after gardaí were called to the scene of a disturbance in Co Offaly.

The Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) have said they are investigating the incident, in which it is understood the man took ill.

The man, in his 40s, died after gardaí were called to what was being reported locally as a disturbance at a premises on Patrick Street Tullamore, Co Offaly, after 4pm today.

Officers attended the scene and in the course of the incident, it was reported the man needed urgent medical assistance.

Officers requested assistance but the man passed away. He was treated at the scene and then flown by air ambulance to Tullamore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A GSOC spokesperson said they had received a referral following the interaction between a man and Garda members.

"The referral was made under… the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 which provides for independent investigation of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

"GSOC deployed a team of investigators to the scene.

GSOC will make no further comment at this time."

The Offaly Express reported the local coroner had been notified and a post-mortem would determine the course of any further enquiries.

The incident took place outside a business premises in a popular area with local people.The area was cordoned off by officers.

“The local coroner has been notified and the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of further enquiries in the case.”



