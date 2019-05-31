Gardaí are investigating after a man in his early 20s was killed in a hit and run in North Dublin late last night.

Man in his 20s killed in hit and run in North Dublin last night

The pedestrian was struck down by an articulated lorry at approximately before half past 12 last night on the Swords Road in Whitehall, in the north of Dublin city last night.

He was then taken to the nearby Beaumont Hospital, where he later died. The road was closed off overnight to facilitate an investigation, and has since been re-opened.

A full garda investigation is underway.

Gardaí have requested for anybody with information who was in the area at the time to contact Santry Garda Station at 01 666 4000 and are appealing to drivers who may have dash cam footage.

Online Editors