Man in critical condition in hospital after Dublin assault

A man is fighting for his life this evening following an assault in the Dublin city centre in the early hours of Wednesday.

The man, aged in his 40s, is currently in a critical condition at the Mater Hospital in Dublin with serious head injuries following what gardai described as an assault.

He was found at approximately 2:50am on Wednesday at Seville Place in Dublin 1.

Gardai have not released further details over the assault but confirmed to Independent.ie that his condition is very serious.

Meanwhile, gardai are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them, including any road users who may have dash camera or other footage of the area at the time.

They are asked to contact gardai at the Store Street garda station on 01 666 8000 or ring the garda confidential on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

