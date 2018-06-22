Man hospitalised after late-night rescue from Glendalough
A man is being treated in hospital today after being rescued from Glendalough after suffering suspected cardiac issues.
The alarm was raised at around midnight last night when the man, who is in his 20s, was reported in distress in the Wicklow mountain range.
Mountain rescue and a medic went to the scene and the Coast Guard helicopter also made an attempt to airlift the patient but the terrain made that difficult.
A decision was then made for the mountain rescue team to bring the man down the mountain to a safer point under medical supervision.
"At first light the Rescue 116 helicopter was tasked to airlift the patient from a safer location and he was airlifted to the airport and then transferred by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital for treatment," a spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said.
The mission was finished some time after 4am.
Online Editors