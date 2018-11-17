Man fights for life after 'horrendous' fire engulfs house

A man is fighting for his life after being seriously injured in an early morning house fire in the south of Dublin.

Two men, both aged in their 40s, were injured in the blaze, but one suffered only minor injuries.

The fire started at a house on Milltown Road shortly before 7am yesterday.

Dublin Fire Brigade said that at one point there were five fire engines, crews and senior officers at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire Photo: Johnny Brew/INM

A spokesperson said the blaze was put out in the afternoon. However, one fire crew member remained at the scene last night.

Barking

"They're there to damp down any hot spots to prevent a rekindle of the fire," the spokesperson said.

A local resident said he felt sick after waking up to see the house on fire.

The man told the Herald he was alerted to the fire by black smoke and dogs barking.

"It looks like the neighbours' house adjoining it is damaged too," he said. "It was horrendous just how quickly it was engulfed.

"We're sick at the thought of the poor family that lives in the house."

Flames could be seen billowing more than 10 metres into the sky, while the house was left as a burnt-out shell.

Traffic on Milltown Road was seriously disrupted while fire crews battled to put out the blaze.

