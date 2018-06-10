Man fighting for his life after scrambler motorbike lands on his head in Dublin park

Independent.ie

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a scrambler motorbike landed on his head while he was sunbathing with a friend in a Dublin park at the weekend.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/man-fighting-for-his-life-after-scrambler-motorbike-lands-on-his-head-in-dublin-park-36995357.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36995356.ece/18cca/AUTOCROP/h342/Darndale%20Park.jpg