Man fighting for his life after scrambler motorbike lands on his head in Dublin park
Injured man was sunbathing with a friend when the incident happened
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a scrambler motorbike landed on his head while he was sunbathing with a friend in a Dublin park at the weekend.
The incident happened at around two o’clock on Saturday in Darndale Park in the north of the city.
Witnesses say the man was lying on the grass with his friend when the scrambler bike being ridden by a man came over the crest of a hill and became airborne, and then landed on his head.
The man was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries.
Gardai interviewed another man in relation to the incident.
Online Editors